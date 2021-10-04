 Skip to main content

Inhibikase Shares Interim 3-Month Toxicology Studies Data Of Parkinson's Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Inhibikase Shares Interim 3-Month Toxicology Studies Data Of Parkinson's Candidate
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) has announced interim three-month results from its ongoing chronic toxicology studies of oral IkT-148009 administered in rats and non-human primates (NHPs).
  • The toxicology studies of IkT-148009 include daily oral administration in rats for six months and in NHPs for nine months. 
  • Additionally, Inhibikase added three-month dosing cohorts in rats and NHPs to support an evaluation in Parkinson's patients for up to three months in its planned Phase 2a study. 
  • Previously submitted 14-day toxicology data in rats and NHPs showed No Adverse Event Level (NOAEL), a measure of drug safety in animals, determined to be 31.2 mg in NHPs, but could not be determined in rats. 
  • Following three months of dosing, NOAEL measurements in rats and NHPs were 50 mg and 75 mg, respectively, representing a 2.4-fold increase in NHPs and establishing a standard for rats.
  • Following FDA review of these three-month toxicology results, the Company plans to initiate a Phase 2a study in 2022 to evaluate daily oral administration of IkT-148009 in up to 120 Parkinson's patients out to three months.
  • Related Link: Inhibikase To Start Testing Its Parkinson's Candidate In Patients.
  • Price Action: IKT shares are up 2.02% at $1.97 during the market session on the last check Monday.

