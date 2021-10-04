 Skip to main content

AnaptysBio Reveals Updated Imsidolimab Data In Severe Form Of Psoriasis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
AnaptysBio Reveals Updated Imsidolimab Data In Severe Form Of Psoriasis
  • AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) has announced updated data from the GALLOP Phase 2 trial of imsidolimab in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP).
  • GPP is a rare and extreme form of psoriasis characterized by the presence of sterile pustules.
  • The 16-week data were presented at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.
  • Data from 8 patients showed that 6/8 patients treated with imsidolimab monotherapy achieved the primary endpoint of response on the clinical global impression (CGI) scale at week 4 and week 16, without requiring rescue medication. 
  • Two of 8 patients were considered to have not met the primary endpoint because they dropped out of the trial before Day 29.
  • Modified Japanese Dermatology Association severity index total score decreased on average by 29% at week 1, 54% at week 4, and 58% at week 16. 
  • Erythema with pustules decreased by 60% at week 1, 94% by week 4, and 98% by week 16. 
  • Imsidolimab was generally well-tolerated, and most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate in severity and resolved without sequelae.
  • Phase 3 GEMINI-1 trial has been initiated after an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.
  • In addition to GPP, imsidolimab clinical development focuses on moderate-to-severe acne and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, with Phase 2 top-line data anticipated in these indications during 1H and 2H of 2022, respectively.
  • Related: AnaptysBio's Imsidolimab Fails To Separate From Placebo In Skin Blistering Disorder Study.
  • Price Action: ANAB stock traded lower by 0.18% at $27.54 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

