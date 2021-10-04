 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

J&J's RSV Vaccine Candidate Shows 80% Efficacy In Older Adults
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
J&J's RSV Vaccine Candidate Shows 80% Efficacy In Older Adults
  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJJanssen announced respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate's efficacy as high as 80% in preventing severe infections in a mid-stage clinical trial.
  • Related: Pfizer Starts Late-Stage Trial For RSV Vaccine Candidate In Older Patients.
  • Janssen revealed the proof-of-concept data at IDWeek Saturday, showcasing a CYPRESS trial in over 5,700 people aged 65 years and up randomized to receive the RSV vaccine candidate or placebo. 
  • The main goal was to prevent the occurrence of lower respiratory tract disease due to RSV infection. Secondary endpoints looked for adverse events, neutralizing antibodies, and other outcomes.
  • The vaccine also demonstrated an efficacy of 70% against any symptomatic RSV-associated acute respiratory infection (ARI).
  • Before presenting the data at the conference, Janssen announced that the RSV vaccine would be moved to a phase 3 trial called EVERGREEN based on data from the Phase 2 trial. 
  • This late-stage trial will have 23,000 participants with an expanded age group of 60 and up. Trial volunteers will be tracked for at least two seasons.
  • Related: Sanofi-AstraZeneca's Nirsevimab Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Late-Stage RSV Disease In Infants.
  • Price Action: JNJ stock is trading 0.06% higher at $160.54 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Tesla and Merck Give Investors Some Hope
A Look Into Johnson & Johnson's Price Over Earnings
Johnson & Johnson To Seek FDA Approval For COVID-19 Booster Shot: Report
Why Moderna, Novavax And Other COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks Are Plummeting
EMA's Risk Assessment Committee Finds Link Of Rare Cases Between JNJ COVID-19 Shot, Blood Clots
NIH-Backed US Study Of Mixed COVID-19 Vaccines Regime To Conclude Soon: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 Trial REspiratory syncytial virusBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com