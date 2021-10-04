J&J's RSV Vaccine Candidate Shows 80% Efficacy In Older Adults
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen announced respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate's efficacy as high as 80% in preventing severe infections in a mid-stage clinical trial.
- Janssen revealed the proof-of-concept data at IDWeek Saturday, showcasing a CYPRESS trial in over 5,700 people aged 65 years and up randomized to receive the RSV vaccine candidate or placebo.
- The main goal was to prevent the occurrence of lower respiratory tract disease due to RSV infection. Secondary endpoints looked for adverse events, neutralizing antibodies, and other outcomes.
- The vaccine also demonstrated an efficacy of 70% against any symptomatic RSV-associated acute respiratory infection (ARI).
- Before presenting the data at the conference, Janssen announced that the RSV vaccine would be moved to a phase 3 trial called EVERGREEN based on data from the Phase 2 trial.
- This late-stage trial will have 23,000 participants with an expanded age group of 60 and up. Trial volunteers will be tracked for at least two seasons.
- Price Action: JNJ stock is trading 0.06% higher at $160.54 on the last check Monday.
