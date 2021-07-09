 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Shows Mucosal Healing In Ulcerative Colitis Maintained For Up To One Year

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 10:45am   Comments
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has announced new Phase 2 data showing that gene expression changes induced by mirikizumab in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) over a 12-week induction treatment were maintained for up to one year
  • In a previously published Phase 2 study, mirikizumab down-regulated several gene transcripts associated with inflamed mucosa and up-regulated gene transcripts correlated with healthy mucosa and markers of functional healing after 12 weeks. 
  • In this analysis, a set of differentially-expressed gene transcripts were identified in patients who responded to mirikizumab that were not found in those who responded to placebo at 12 weeks. 
  • Of the modulated genes, 71% (n=63) were present only in patients who responded to mirikizumab, 5.6% (n=5) were present only in those who responded to placebo, and 23.6% (n=21) were present in both groups.
  • The results observed at 12 weeks were maintained for up to one year in patients receiving mirikizumab.
  • Mirikizumab is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19 subunit of interleukin 23 and is studied in Phase 3 trials for UC and Crohn's disease (CD).
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.02% at $237.07 on the last check Friday.

