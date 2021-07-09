Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Shows Mucosal Healing In Ulcerative Colitis Maintained For Up To One Year
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has announced new Phase 2 data showing that gene expression changes induced by mirikizumab in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) over a 12-week induction treatment were maintained for up to one year.
- In a previously published Phase 2 study, mirikizumab down-regulated several gene transcripts associated with inflamed mucosa and up-regulated gene transcripts correlated with healthy mucosa and markers of functional healing after 12 weeks.
- In this analysis, a set of differentially-expressed gene transcripts were identified in patients who responded to mirikizumab that were not found in those who responded to placebo at 12 weeks.
- Of the modulated genes, 71% (n=63) were present only in patients who responded to mirikizumab, 5.6% (n=5) were present only in those who responded to placebo, and 23.6% (n=21) were present in both groups.
- The results observed at 12 weeks were maintained for up to one year in patients receiving mirikizumab.
- Mirikizumab is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19 subunit of interleukin 23 and is studied in Phase 3 trials for UC and Crohn's disease (CD).
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.02% at $237.07 on the last check Friday.
