Trevena Posts TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Trevena Posts TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
  • Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVNhas announced data from 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of TRV027 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. 
  • The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19. 
  • The study was led and funded by Imperial College London, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Imperial Centre for Research Excellence Award.
  • Related: Trevena's TRV027 To Be Tested In NIH-Funded COVID-19 Trial.
  • The primary endpoint was the mean change from baseline D-dimer levels at three days. 
  • D-dimer is a biomarker used to monitor the risk of abnormal clotting throughout the vascular system, and elevated circulating D-dimer levels can also be used to predict the COVID-19 infection.
  • Among TRV027 treated patients, 70% (7 of 10) experienced a reduction in circulating D-dimer, compared to 27% (3 of 11) of patients on placebo. 
  • TRV027 was associated with a 92% probability of a potentially beneficial treatment effect.
  • Post-hoc analysis indicated that patients receiving TRV027 experienced a 12-day reduction in the average length of hospital stay compared to placebo (11.4 vs. 23.3 days), with a median decrease of 4 days (8 vs. 12).
  • Price Action: TRVN stock is up 6.56% at $1.30 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

