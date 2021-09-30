Trevena Posts TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) has announced data from 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of TRV027 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19.
- The study was led and funded by Imperial College London, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Imperial Centre for Research Excellence Award.
- The primary endpoint was the mean change from baseline D-dimer levels at three days.
- D-dimer is a biomarker used to monitor the risk of abnormal clotting throughout the vascular system, and elevated circulating D-dimer levels can also be used to predict the COVID-19 infection.
- Among TRV027 treated patients, 70% (7 of 10) experienced a reduction in circulating D-dimer, compared to 27% (3 of 11) of patients on placebo.
- TRV027 was associated with a 92% probability of a potentially beneficial treatment effect.
- Post-hoc analysis indicated that patients receiving TRV027 experienced a 12-day reduction in the average length of hospital stay compared to placebo (11.4 vs. 23.3 days), with a median decrease of 4 days (8 vs. 12).
