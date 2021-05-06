Trevena's TRV027 To Be Tested In NIH-Funded COVID-19 Trial
- Trevena Inc's (NASDAQ: TRVN) TRV027 has been selected for an NIH ACTIV trial in COVID-19 patients that will be dosed in ~300 COVID-19 patients.
- TRV027 combats disruption within the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) by specifically binding to and rebalancing AT1 receptor activation, blocking the damaging pathway that leads to acute lung damage and abnormal blood clotting, while activating the cellular pathway that selectively targets reparative actions that improve lung function and promote anti-inflammatory effects.
- The trial, known as ACTIV-4d RAAS, evaluates treatments targeting the RAAS and determining whether modulation of the RAAS is an effective strategy for preventing progression to critical illness, multiorgan failure, or mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Last month, TRV027 was included in an international Phase 2-Phase 3 trial in COVID-19 patients.
- Price Action: TRVN shares are down 7.4% at $1.64 on the last check Thursday.
