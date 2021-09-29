 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scynexis Presents Interim Ibrexafungerp Data In Hospital-Based Fungal Infections
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Scynexis Presents Interim Ibrexafungerp Data In Hospital-Based Fungal Infections
  • Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) announced an oral presentation of interim data analyses from its ongoing Phase 3 FURI study of oral ibrexafungerp in severe hospital-based fungal infections.
  • Related Link: Scynexis' Brexafemme For Vaginal Yeast Infections Secures 10 Years Regulatory Exclusivity.
  • Of the 74 patients treated with oral ibrexafungerp 62.1% showed complete or partial response, 24.3% achieved stable disease, 6.8% showed progressive disease, and 5.4% were indeterminate. 
  • One patient died due to an unrelated cause.
  • In addition, Scynexis is presenting two posters that discuss sub-populations from the FURI study with difficult-to-treat infections.
  • The presentation highlights a sub-analysis of 24 patients (83.3% were refractory) from the Phase 3 FURI study with esophageal candidiasis (EC) or oropharyngeal candidiasis (OPC) treated with oral ibrexafungerp. 
  • Of these patients, 62.5% showed complete or partial response, 29.2% achieved stable disease, and 16.7% showed progressive disease.
  • Sub-analysis of eight patients with Candida bone and joint infections from the Phase 3 FURI study showed 62.5% showed complete or partial response, 12.5% achieved stable disease, and 12.5% showed progressive disease. 
  • One patient was considered indeterminate.
  • Price Action: SCYX is down 1.24% at $5.41 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCYX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com