Scynexis Presents Interim Ibrexafungerp Data In Hospital-Based Fungal Infections

- Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) announced an oral presentation of interim data analyses from its ongoing Phase 3 FURI study of oral ibrexafungerp in severe hospital-based fungal infections.
- Of the 74 patients treated with oral ibrexafungerp 62.1% showed complete or partial response, 24.3% achieved stable disease, 6.8% showed progressive disease, and 5.4% were indeterminate.
- One patient died due to an unrelated cause.
- In addition, Scynexis is presenting two posters that discuss sub-populations from the FURI study with difficult-to-treat infections.
- The presentation highlights a sub-analysis of 24 patients (83.3% were refractory) from the Phase 3 FURI study with esophageal candidiasis (EC) or oropharyngeal candidiasis (OPC) treated with oral ibrexafungerp.
- Of these patients, 62.5% showed complete or partial response, 29.2% achieved stable disease, and 16.7% showed progressive disease.
- Sub-analysis of eight patients with Candida bone and joint infections from the Phase 3 FURI study showed 62.5% showed complete or partial response, 12.5% achieved stable disease, and 12.5% showed progressive disease.
- One patient was considered indeterminate.
