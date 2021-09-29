Novartis Posts New Data Reinforcing Efficacy, Convenience Of Cosentyx Autoinjector In Psoriasis
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced data from an international Phase 3b study of Cosentyx (secukinumab) in plaque psoriasis.
- Data showed that treatment with Cosentyx 300 mg in a 2 mL autoinjector (UnoReady pen) resulted in high efficacy and convenient administration.
- The data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Anniversary Congress.
- The MATURE study was assessed using a Cosentyx 300 mg autoinjector versus two 150 mg pre-filled syringes or a placebo.
- Patients using the 300 mg autoinjector reported significantly improved skin clearance measured by Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 and 90 versus placebo.
- The study showed high patient satisfaction, with 100% of those in the Cosentyx 300 mg UnoReady group reporting they were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” at Week 28.
- The safety profile reported was consistent with previous studies, and no new safety signals were observed1.
- The UnoReady pen was approved for use in Europe in November 2020 for all patients requiring a 300 mg dose of Cosentyx.
- Price Action: NVS stock is up 0.49% at $82.70 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
