Novartis Posts New Data Reinforcing Efficacy, Convenience Of Cosentyx Autoinjector In Psoriasis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 9:28am   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVSannounced data from an international Phase 3b study of Cosentyx (secukinumab) in plaque psoriasis.
  • Data showed that treatment with Cosentyx 300 mg in a 2 mL autoinjector (UnoReady pen) resulted in high efficacy and convenient administration. 
  • The data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Anniversary Congress.
  • The MATURE study was assessed using a Cosentyx 300 mg autoinjector versus two 150 mg pre-filled syringes or a placebo. 
  • Patients using the 300 mg autoinjector reported significantly improved skin clearance measured by Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 and 90 versus placebo.
  • The study showed high patient satisfaction, with 100% of those in the Cosentyx 300 mg UnoReady group reporting they were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” at Week 28. 
  • The safety profile reported was consistent with previous studies, and no new safety signals were observed1.
  • The UnoReady pen was approved for use in Europe in November 2020 for all patients requiring a 300 mg dose of Cosentyx. 
  • Price Action: NVS stock is up 0.49% at $82.70 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 Trial PsoriasisBiotech News Health Care General

