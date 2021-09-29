 Skip to main content

GeoVax Stock Is Trading Higher On Gedeptin In-Licensing Pact For Solid Tumors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 7:22am   Comments
GeoVax Stock Is Trading Higher On Gedeptin In-Licensing Pact For Solid Tumors
  • GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVXentered into a license agreement with PNP Therapeutics Inc to develop and commercialize Gedeptin for solid tumors.  
  • The transaction's detailed financial terms were not disclosed but include a combination of upfront payments, milestone fees, and royalties on net sales.
  • A cycle of therapy consists of three intra-tumoral injections of Gedeptin over two days followed by infusion of a prodrug, fludarabine phosphate, once a day for three days. 
  • A Phase 1 dose-ranging study, evaluating the safety of a single cycle of Gedeptin therapy, found the treatment to be well-tolerated, with evidence of a reduction in tumor size in patients with solid tumors.
  • A Phase 1/2 trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of repeat cycles of Gedeptin therapy in patients with recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), with tumor(s) accessible for injection and no curable treatment options, is currently enrolling. 
  • Also Read: GeoVax Posted Data From Ongoing Studies Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • Price Action: GOVX stock is up 23.5% at $5.16 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

