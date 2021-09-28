POINT Biopharma Posts New Preclinical Data, Exercises Option For FAP Inhibitor
- Point Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ: PNT) has additional preclinical data from its fibroblast activation protein-alpha (FAP-alpha) inhibitor program, PNT2004.
- The new data demonstrate rapid and persistent tumor targeting with very low retention in normal tissues.
- Throughout the preclinical study, complete tumor regression and prolonged survival were observed.
- The Company exercised its option on the technology and amended the exclusive global licensing agreement with Bach Biosciences, providing the Company with the opportunity to further expand uses with the highly FAP specific D-Ala-boroPro inhibitor as a targeting warhead.
- The clinical candidate in the PNT2004 program, PNT6555, is a D-ala-boroPro based FAP targeting radioligand.
- PNT6555 showed over 26,000-fold selectivity for FAP over the closely related enzyme DPP4, which is broadly expressed in normal tissues, including kidneys.
- FAP targeting warhead combined with Actinium-225 or Lutetium-177 demonstrated complete tumor regression and long-term survival in preclinical models.
- Point Bio is underway with the IND enabling studies and clinical design and expects to submit an IND in 1H of 2022.
Price Action: PNT stock is down 7.30% at $7.24 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
