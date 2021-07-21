 Skip to main content

POINT Biopharma, Isotopia Ink Lutetium-177 Clinical Supply Agreement

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 10:25am   Comments
POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ: PNT) and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited have signed a clinical supply agreement for the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), a therapeutic isotope used in POINT's pipeline.

  • The 6.6-day half-life of Lu-177 is sufficiently short for use with various radiopharmaceuticals and long enough to minimize decay loss during the preparation and shipping of the radiopharmaceutical. 
  • Lu-177 damages tumors when bound to disease-specific targeting therapeutics, such as POINT's PSMA targeting drug candidate PNT2002 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). 
  • Isotopia has developed a GMP method to produce a highly pure form of n.c.a. Lu-177. Isotopia's Lu-177 contains no metastable Lu-177m, eliminating cost-intensive clinical waste management. 
  • Isotopia's Lu-177 will be used at POINT's Indianapolis facility to manufacture its therapeutic radioligand therapies.
  • Price Action: PNT shares are up 0.50% at $8.11 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

