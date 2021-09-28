 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Gilead Scores Fifth Approval For Trodelvy In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, This Time In Canada
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 9:27am   Comments
  • Health Canada has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for previously treated breast cancer patients.
  • The approval comes for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. 
  • Canada joins Australia, Great Britain, Switzerland, and the U.S., which have approved Trodelvy for use under Project Orbis. 
  • Trodelvy is a first-in-class Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2, a protein located on the surface of cells, is overexpressed in TNBC and other solid tumors. 
  • The European Medicines Agency also validated a Marketing Authorization Application for Trodelvy in March. Regulatory review is also underway in Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore via Everest Medicines licensing partner.
  • These approvals were supported by data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study, in which Trodelvy showed a 57% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death and improved median PFS in patients regardless of brain metastasis to 4.8 months from 1.7 months with chemotherapy.
  • Price Action: GILD stock is down 0.71% at $69.91 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

