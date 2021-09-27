 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers' Two Opdivo Based Regimes Under FDA Review For Esophageal Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 10:22am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review Bristol Myers Squibb & Co Inc's (NYSE: BMY) supplemental marketing applications seeking approval for two Opdivo (nivolumab) based combo regimes for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.
  • The application cover Opdivo / Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Opdivo / fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic ESCC.
  • The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 28, 2022.
  • In CheckMate -648, both Opdivo-based treatment combinations demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit compared to chemotherapy.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BMY stock is up 0.75% at $60.68 during the market session on the last check Monday.

