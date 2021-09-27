NRx Pharma's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Improved Survival At One Year
- NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) has announced top-line data demonstrating improved outcomes at one year in highly comorbid patients with COVID-19 treated with Zyesami.
- Between June and September 2020, a trial was conducted at a tertiary care hospital involving patients with Critical COVID-19 whose level of comorbidity excluded them from the Phase 2b/3 trial of Zyesami.
- A statistically significant difference in both survival and recovery from respiratory failure was reported at 28 days.
- The findings will be published in a peer-reviewed journal.
- Top-line results show a statistically significant 3-fold advantage in the likelihood of being alive at year one post-treatment (60% vs. 20%) of Zyesami in addition to standard of care, compared to standard of care alone.
- These one-year findings are consistent with the increased odds of 60-day survival.
- Price Action: NRXP stock is up 3.50% at $9.75 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
