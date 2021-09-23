 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca Invests In Imperial College's Self-Amplifying RNA Tech
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 7:14am   Comments
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZNstruck a deal with a startup for a self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) therapeutics platform developed at Imperial College London.
  • Under the deal, VaxEquity could receive up to $195 million in milestones payments, in addition to royalties on approved drugs.
  • VaxEquity was founded in 2020 by Imperial vaccinologist Robin Shattock and Morningside Group.
  • "This collaboration with VaxEquity adds a promising new platform to our drug discovery toolbox," said Mene Pangalos, EVP, BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca.
  • AstraZeneca, under the deal, has the option to collaborate on 26 drug targets and invest in VaxEquity to further the development of the saRNA platform.
  • "We believe self-amplifying RNA, once optimized, will allow us to target novel pathways not amenable to traditional drug discovery across our therapy areas of interest," Pangalos added.
  • Price Action: AZN stock is up 1.28% at $59.49 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

