Cellectar Bio's Iopofosine Data Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Head & Neck Cancer
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has completed part A portion of a safety and tolerability study of iopofosine I-131 (iopofosine) in combination with external beam radiation (EBRT) in relapsed or refractory head and neck cancer.
- The reduction in the amount or fractions (doses) of EBRT can potentially diminish the (number and severity of) adverse events associated with EBRT.
- Patients with head and neck cancer typically receive approximately 60-70 Grays (Gy) of EBRT given as 2 – 3 Gy daily doses over a six-week timeframe.
- Part B of the study will further assess the safety and potential benefits of iopofosine in combination with EBRT in a cohort of up to 24 patients.
