Theratechnologies' IV Push Form Of HIV Treatment At Par With IV Infusion
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
  • Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: THTXhas announced results from a study evaluating an intravenous (IV) push form of Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk) for HIV-1 infection.
  • The TMB-302 study was conducted by the Company's partner, TaiMed Biologics, to evaluate the current Trogarzo IV Infusion with a more convenient IV Push form that can be infused within 30 seconds without dilution to the 15-minute infusion time of the original IV Infusion.  
  • Data showed consistent and statistically significant results demonstrating no difference in pharmacokinetics between IV Push and IV Infusion. 
  • The proportion of subjects with mean trough serum drug concentration equal or exceeding the target concentration was also the same for both administration forms. 
  • Additionally, no serious adverse events were observed, and drug-related adverse events were considered mild to moderate.
  • The Company plans to file a supplemental application with the FDA in Q4 of 2021.
  • Secondary endpoints were also achieved, confirming no difference in HIV-1 viral load due to the change from IV Infusion to IV Push. Additionally, there were no anti-Trogarzo antibodies or immunogenicity concerns.
  • Theratechnologies and TaiMed are currently evaluating an intramuscular (IM) method of administration for Trogarzo.
  • Patient screening is planned for Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: THTX shares are up 2.80% at $3.67 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

