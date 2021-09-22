Immunic, University Medical Center Goettingen Ink Licensing Pact For Combination Viral Infection Treatments
- Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has executed an in-license agreement with the University Medical Center Goettingen covering the combination of DHODH inhibitors and nucleoside analogs to treat viral infections (COVID-19 and Influenza).
- The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- Preclinical research recently completed has shown that certain DHODH inhibitors, including Immunic's lead asset, IMU-838, can inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro.
- The Company reiterates its prior guidance that Phase 2 top-line data of IMU-838 in ulcerative colitis is expected in Q2 of 2022.
- IMU-935 data from the multiple ascending dose part of the Phase 1 trial is expected in Q4 of 2021, with initial clinical data in psoriasis anticipated in Q2 of 2022.
- The phase 1 trial of IMU-935 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer will start in Q4 of 2021.
- Enrollment in the Phase 2 CALLIPER trial of IMU-838 in progressive multiple sclerosis will start this month, and Phase 3 ENSURE program of IMU-838 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in Q4 2021.
