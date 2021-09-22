 Skip to main content

Immunic, University Medical Center Goettingen Ink Licensing Pact For Combination Viral Infection Treatments
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Immunic, University Medical Center Goettingen Ink Licensing Pact For Combination Viral Infection Treatments
  • Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has executed an in-license agreement with the University Medical Center Goettingen covering the combination of DHODH inhibitors and nucleoside analogs to treat viral infections (COVID-19 and Influenza). 
  • The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Read Next: Immunic Stock Is Trading Lower After Equity Raise Of $45M To Fund Lead Pipeline Candidates.
  • Preclinical research recently completed has shown that certain DHODH inhibitors, including Immunic's lead asset, IMU-838, can inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro
  • The Company reiterates its prior guidance that Phase 2 top-line data of IMU-838 in ulcerative colitis is expected in Q2 of 2022.
  • IMU-935 data from the multiple ascending dose part of the Phase 1 trial is expected in Q4 of 2021, with initial clinical data in psoriasis anticipated in Q2 of 2022. 
  • The phase 1 trial of IMU-935 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer will start in Q4 of 2021.
  • Enrollment in the Phase 2 CALLIPER trial of IMU-838 in progressive multiple sclerosis will start this month, and Phase 3 ENSURE program of IMU-838 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in Q4 2021.
  • Related: Immunic Stock Jumps As FDA Signs Off On 2 Clinical Trial Applications.
  • Price Action: IMUX shares are down 0.11% at $8.92 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

