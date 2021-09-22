 Skip to main content

Incyte's Topical JAK Inhibitor Scores FDA Approval For Atopic Dermatitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:05am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • Also Read: FDA Hits JAK inhibitors With Heart Safety, Cancer Warnings: All You Need To Know.
  • The approval covers non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or those therapies are not advisable.
  • Opzelura is the first and only topical formulation of a JAK inhibitor approved in the U.S., the Company notes.
  • The approval was based on data from the TRuE-AD trial program, consisting of two Phase 3 studies (TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD 2) evaluating the safety and efficacy of Opzelura in more than 1,200 participants.
  • Results showed patients experienced significantly clearer skin and itch reduction when treated with Opzelura cream 1.5% twice daily, compared to vehicle (non-medicated cream).
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: INCY stock is down 2.18% at $74.40 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

