Bluebird Bio Files US Application For β-thalassemia Gene Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:03am   Comments
  • Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUEcompleted the rolling submission of its marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) gene therapy.
  • The application covers adult, adolescent, and pediatric patients with β-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions across all genotypes. 
  • Read Next: Bluebird Bio's Shares Drop To 52-Week Low After Another Gene Therapy Trial Placed On FDA Hold.
  • The FDA previously granted beti-cel Orphan Drug status and Breakthrough Therapy designation for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT). 
  • If approved, beti-cel will be the first hematopoietic (blood) stem cell (HSC) ex-vivo gene therapy for patients in the U.S.
  • The submission is based on data from Phase 3 HGB-207 (Northstar-2) and HGB-212 (Northstar-3) studies and the Phase 1/2 HGB-204 (Northstar) and HGB-205 studies. 
  • Together, these studies represent more than 220 patient-years of experience with beti-cel.
  • The data include two patients with up to seven years of follow-up, eight with at least six years of follow-up, and 19 with at least five years of follow-up.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BLUE stock gained 5.61% at $19 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

