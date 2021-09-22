Bluebird Bio Files US Application For β-thalassemia Gene Therapy
- Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) completed the rolling submission of its marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) gene therapy.
- The application covers adult, adolescent, and pediatric patients with β-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions across all genotypes.
- The FDA previously granted beti-cel Orphan Drug status and Breakthrough Therapy designation for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT).
- If approved, beti-cel will be the first hematopoietic (blood) stem cell (HSC) ex-vivo gene therapy for patients in the U.S.
- The submission is based on data from Phase 3 HGB-207 (Northstar-2) and HGB-212 (Northstar-3) studies and the Phase 1/2 HGB-204 (Northstar) and HGB-205 studies.
- Together, these studies represent more than 220 patient-years of experience with beti-cel.
- The data include two patients with up to seven years of follow-up, eight with at least six years of follow-up, and 19 with at least five years of follow-up.
- Price Action: BLUE stock gained 5.61% at $19 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
