Why Are Viridian Therapeutics Shares Moving Higher On Tuesday?
- Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) has priced an underwritten public offering with approximately $85.0 million gross proceeds.
- Viridian will offer 6.18 million shares at $11.00 per share, and 23,126 shares of series B preferred stock at a public offering price of $733.37 per share, convertible into approximately 1.5 million shares.
- The offer price is at a premium of around 3% on the last close price of $10.69 on Monday.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase an additional 1.15 million shares. The offering will close by September 23.
- Viridian will use the proceeds to develop VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 programs further and the preclinical development of its VRDN-004 and VRDN-005 programs.
- The Company will submit IND filings for both VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 to the FDA in Q4 of 2021
- Initial VRDN-001 proof of concept clinical data in Thyroid Eye Disease is expected in Q2 of 2022.
- VRDN-002 Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers is expected in mid-2022.
- Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- The Company will present preclinical data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the American Thyroid Association Annual Meeting (September 30 to October 3).
- Price Action: VRDN stock is up 17.40% at $12.55 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
