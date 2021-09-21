Oric Pharma To Launch Human Trial For CD73 Inhibitor Program In Q4
- The FDA has signed off Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ORIC) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ORIC-533.
- The Company can now proceed into a first-in-human clinical trial in which ORIC-533 will be tested as a single agent in an undisclosed tumor type not currently known to be under clinical evaluation with any other CD73 inhibitor.
- Oric will enroll its first patient in this trial during Q4 of 2021.
- During Q4 of 2021, the Company plans to host an R&D event to disclose the tumor indication along with the supporting preclinical rationale and data.
- ORIC-533 is a highly potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
- Read Next: Oric Pharma's ORIC-101 Shows Tumor Regression, Prolonged Stable Disease in Multiple Heavily Pretreated Tumors.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: ORIC stock is up 4.85% at $25.73 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General