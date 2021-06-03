Oric Pharma's ORIC-101 Shows Tumor Regression, Prolonged Stable Disease in Multiple Heavily Pretreated Tumors
- Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) has announced initial data from an ongoing Phase 1b study evaluating ORIC-101 in combination with nab-paclitaxel, in advanced solid tumors.
- Data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
- As of the database cutoff date of April 21, the recommended dose of 160 mg of ORIC-101 was well-tolerated.
- Treatment-related adverse events were primarily mild or moderate, with only three severe events reported, all of which resolved with dose interruption.
- There were no treatment-related discontinuations and no requirement for prophylactic G-CSF at the RP2D.
- Five partial responses were observed, including one confirmed and four unconfirmed.
- Further evidence of antitumor activity was demonstrated by prolonged disease stabilization across multiple solid tumors.
- Notably, three of the four efficacy evaluable patients with relapsed pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma demonstrated extended progression-free survival ranging from 3.6 months to 5.3+ months in the third-line or later setting, despite having already previously progressed on nab-paclitaxel.
- Enrollment in the expansion cohorts is ongoing, and updated data from the Phase 1b trial is expected in 2022.
- ORIC-101 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer.
- Initial interim safety, efficacy, and translational data are expected in the second half of 2021.
- Price Action: ORIC shares closed at $21.5 on Wednesday.
