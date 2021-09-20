 Skip to main content

Medtronic Recalls Pipeline Flex Embolization: What You Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Medtronic Recalls Pipeline Flex Embolization: What You Need To Know
  • Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) is recalling its Pipeline Flex Embolization Device and Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology stents due to a risk of the devices' wires and tubes fracturing and breaking off.
  • The devices are used for brain aneurysms that bulge or balloon out the sides of the blood vessel (wide-neck and fusiform). 
  • The Pipeline Flex Devices include a guidewire-based delivery system used to place the implant inside the patient.
  • The FDA says that fractured pieces could be left inside the patient's brain bloodstream.
  • The agency also noted that the attempts to retrieve the fractured pieces might worsen the patient's condition. 
  • The fragments can also cause other serious adverse health consequences such as continued blockage of blood vessels, stroke, and death.
  • So far, the FDA says there have been 59 device malfunctions reported, ten serious injuries, and two deaths related to the products.
  • The agency had classified the recall as Class I, the most serious type of recall.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MDT stock is down 1.56% at $127.69 during the market session on the last check Monday.

