Incyte's Pemazyre Wins Conditional Approval For Bile Duct Cancer In Canada
- Health Canada has given conditional approval to Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) to treat cholangiocarcinoma.
- Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that forms in the slender tubes (bile ducts) that carry the digestive fluid bile.
- The approval covers adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced, or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement.
- Pemazyre is a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor.
- The conditional approval is based on FIGHT-202 study data that resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 35.5% and a median duration of response of 9.1 months.
