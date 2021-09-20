Why Are Synlogic Shares Moving Higher Premarket Monday?
- Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) has announced data from clinical studies evaluating SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 for phenylketonuria (PKU).
- PKU is a rare genetic disease that manifests at birth and is characterized by an inability to break down phenylalanine, an amino acid commonly found in many foods.
- Interim analysis of Phase 2 SynPheny-1 study trial of SYNB1618 demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions of phenylalanine (Phe) at several dose levels across multiple time points.
- SYNB1934, an optimized strain evolved from SYNB1618, demonstrated two-fold higher activity than SYNB1618 in a head-to-head Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, as measured by biomarkers of Phe metabolism.
- The interim analysis of SYNB1618 included eight patients.
- 20% reduction in fasting plasma Phe after 14 days of dosing, at a dose of 1e12 live cells was reported.
- 40% reduction in labeled plasma D5-Phe after meal challenge at day 15, at a dose of 2e12 live cells, was seen.
- A rebound of plasma Phe levels following cessation of dosing confirmed the therapeutic effect.
- Synlogic plans to complete the SynPheny-1 study with a cohort of patients receiving SYNB1934 and anticipates final SynPheny-1 results in 1H of 2022.
- The company intends to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study of the most promising strain based on the clinical data.
- Price Action: SYBX shares are up 6.38% at $3.50 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General