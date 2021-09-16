NGM Bio Presents Preliminary Data From NGM120 Solid Tumor Trial
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) announced preliminary findings from its ongoing Phase 1a/1b dose-escalation study of NGM120 in solid tumors.
- The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Congress 2021.
- Interim data demonstrated that treatment was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.
- It also showed encouraging initial signals of anti-cancer activity in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Investors are reacting as in the monotherapy cohort, three patients in the Phase 1a 30 mg arm and two patients in the Phase 1a 100 mg arm had stable disease, although no objective response was observed.
- Four patients experienced increases in lean body mass greater than 3.5% at Week 8.
- In the combination cohort, all six evaluable patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer showed disease control at 16 weeks, including three with partial responses (PR) and three with stable disease (SD).
- Four of those six patients exhibited PR/SD beyond 36 weeks.
- Price Action: NGM shares are down 7% at $23.85 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
