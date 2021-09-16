 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NGM Bio Presents Preliminary Data From NGM120 Solid Tumor Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
NGM Bio Presents Preliminary Data From NGM120 Solid Tumor Trial
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGMannounced preliminary findings from its ongoing Phase 1a/1b dose-escalation study of NGM120 in solid tumors.
  • Related Link: Raymond James Upgraded This Biopharma Stock And Sees 44% Upside.
  • The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Congress 2021.
  • Interim data demonstrated that treatment was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.
  • It also showed encouraging initial signals of anti-cancer activity in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
  • Investors are reacting as in the monotherapy cohort, three patients in the Phase 1a 30 mg arm and two patients in the Phase 1a 100 mg arm had stable disease, although no objective response was observed. 
  • Four patients experienced increases in lean body mass greater than 3.5% at Week 8. 
  • In the combination cohort, all six evaluable patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer showed disease control at 16 weeks, including three with partial responses (PR) and three with stable disease (SD). 
  • Four of those six patients exhibited PR/SD beyond 36 weeks. 
  • Price Action: NGM shares are down 7% at $23.85 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NGM)

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Insider Trades $775.31 Thousand In Company Stock
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Raymond James Upgraded This Biopharma Stock And Sees 44% Upside
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com