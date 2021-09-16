 Skip to main content

Why Are PharmaCyte Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Why Are PharmaCyte Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?
  • PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PMCB) stock is moving higher in reaction to the first test results of the biocompatibility studies of its CypCaps trial product candidate.
  • These results were from an "In Vitro Complement Activation Study of Empty Cellulose Sulphate Capsules," the same capsules PharmaCyte uses in its treatment for pancreatic cancer.
  • Related Link: What's Up With PharmaCyte Biotech Shares Today?
  • The results showed that the capsule material does not activate a major line of the human body's innate defense, the complement system.
  • The Company says that this is just one of the biocompatibility studies being performed. In the coming weeks, it expects that the results of other studies will become available.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: PMCB stock is up 3.89% at $3.47 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

