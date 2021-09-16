 Skip to main content

Intellia To Test CRISPR-Engineered TCR-T Cell Candidate In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Intellia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: NTLA) investigational new drug (IND) application for NTLA-5001.
  • Related Content: Intellia Shares Shoot Higher On Promising Biomarker Data From CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Candidate.
  • NTLA-5001 is an autologous T cell receptor (TCR)-T cell therapy engineered to target the Wilms' Tumor (WT1) antigen for the treatment of all genetic subtypes of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Intellia plans to initiate patient screening by the end of 2021 for the Phase 1/2a study evaluating NTLA-5001 in adults with persistent or recurrent AML who have previously received first-line therapy.
  • The Phase 1/2a study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, cell kinetics, and anti-tumor activity of a single dose of NTLA-5001.
  • The study will contain a dose escalation and expansion phase, with up to 54 participants. 
  • Price Action: NTLA shares are up 1.44% at $152.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: acute myeloid leukemia BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

