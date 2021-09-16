NICE Recommends BioCryst's Hereditary Angioedema Med
- The U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: BCRX) Orladeyo (berotralstat) for hereditary angioedema (HAE).
- The recommendation covers eligible patients 12 years and older if they have at least two attacks per month.
- With this recommendation, patients in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will have access to the first oral, once-daily therapy for routine prevention of recurrent HAE attacks.
- The decision follows the European Commission marketing authorization of Orladeyo in April 2021 and approval from the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in May 2021.
- A decision from the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for the use of Orladeyo is anticipated in the first half of 2022.
- Price Action: BCRX stock is 0.56% lower at $14.99 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
