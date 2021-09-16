 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NICE Recommends BioCryst's Hereditary Angioedema Med
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Share:
NICE Recommends BioCryst's Hereditary Angioedema Med
  • The U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: BCRX) Orladeyo (berotralstat) for hereditary angioedema (HAE).
  • The recommendation covers eligible patients 12 years and older if they have at least two attacks per month. 
  • With this recommendation, patients in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will have access to the first oral, once-daily therapy for routine prevention of recurrent HAE attacks.
  • The decision follows the European Commission marketing authorization of Orladeyo in April 2021 and approval from the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in May 2021. 
  • A decision from the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for the use of Orladeyo is anticipated in the first half of 2022.
  • Read Next: BioCryst Outlines Pivotal Trial Designs For BCX9930 In Rare Blood Disorder.
  • Price Action: BCRX stock is 0.56% lower at $14.99 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCRX)

US Government Exercises Option To Buy Additional Doses Of BioCryst's Flu Med
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Early Approval For Ascendis' Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment, Redhill Biopharma Spikes On Positive COVID-19 Drug Data, RenovoRx IPO
Analyzing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's Unusual Options Activity
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
BioCryst Stock Jumps After Pulling Out $200M Equity Raise
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs hereditary angioedemaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com