 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Athenex Shares Are Trading Higher On Positive Oral Paclitaxel Data From Solid Tumor Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Share:
Athenex Shares Are Trading Higher On Positive Oral Paclitaxel Data From Solid Tumor Trial
  • Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNXannounced data presentation from a Phase 1 study evaluating encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel) in combination with Merck Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced solid malignancies.
  • Paclitaxel is one of the most commonly used chemotherapies.
  • Related Link: Athenex Issues Update On Oral Paclitaxel Application In Metastatic Breast Cancer.
  • Data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021.
  • The dose-escalation phase of the study enrolled 21 patients. Activity data were presented on 17 evaluable patients. 
  • Four patients had a partial response, ten patients had stable disease, and three had progressive disease. 
  • There were ten non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients enrolled, of which eight were evaluable for response. 
  • Four patients achieved a partial response, and four patients achieved stable disease. 
  • All the patients had discontinued previous checkpoint inhibitor therapy due to progressive disease.
  • The maximum tolerated dose of the combination was not reached. 
  • Price Action: ATNX shares are up 1.77% at $3.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + ATNX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study
Silverback Therapeutics Presents Initial Safety Data From Solid Tumor Combo Therapy Trial
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Hookipa Pharma, Merck Team Up For Phase 2 Head & Neck Cancer Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Regeneron Ink COVID-19 Drug Deal With US, Regulatory Setback For Calliditas, Theravance To Cut 75% Jobs, 4 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com