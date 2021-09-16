Silverback Therapeutics Presents Initial Safety Data From Solid Tumor Combo Therapy Trial
- Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) has presented interim data from a Phase 1/1b study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
- Data were shared at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).
- As of August, 40 patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors were enrolled in the trial.
- The most frequent treatment-related adverse events included injection site reactions, fever and chills, hypotension, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.
- These mainly were mild or moderate, and severe/serious adverse events were reported.
- At higher dose levels, dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed, including Grade 3 hypotension, injection site reaction, fever, and hypoxia. These DLTs were resolved with supportive care.
- Mild or moderate Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was observed.
- Early signals of anti-tumor activity were observed in a heavily pre-treated, heterogeneous population.
- Among 18 evaluable patients, one with HER2 IHC 2+ NSCLC had a confirmed partial response maintained at the most recently available scan obtained at 36 weeks post-enrollment and eight weeks after discontinuing study treatment.
- In addition, stable disease was reported in seven patients.
