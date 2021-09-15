 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ObsEva Files US Application For Linzagolix For Uterine Fibroids
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 6:21am   Comments
Share:
ObsEva Files US Application For Linzagolix For Uterine Fibroids
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) has submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for linzagolix for uterine fibroids. 
  • Linzagolix is an oral GnRH receptor antagonist. 
  • Related Link: ObsEva Shares Gains On Positive Linzagolix Data In Uterine Fibroids Study.
  • The Company believes that if approved, linzagolix will be the only GnRH antagonist in uterine fibroids with a low dose non-add-back therapy (ABT) option.
  • The submission includes 52-week treatment results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 (the U.S. only; n=574) and PRIMROSE 2 (Europe and U.S.; n=535) clinical studies as supportive results from the 76-week post-treatment follow-up study. 
  • Concurrently, ObsEva is also working closely with the European Medicine Agency (EMA) to achieve marketing approval for Linzagolix. 
  • CHMP opinion for Linzagolix is expected in Q4 2021.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: OBSV stock is up 5.32% at $3.17 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OBSV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ObsEva Surges On Out-Licensing Deal, EyeGate Appoints New CEO, 2 Positive Catalysts For Merck, Candel Therapeutics Debuts
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
ObsEva Stock Surges On Potential $500M Ebopiprant Deal For Preterm Labor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com