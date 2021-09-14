WHO-Backed Africa Vaccine Hub To Recreate Moderna COVID-19 Shot: Reuters
- Efforts by the World Health Organization to establish a hub for COVID-19 vaccine production in Africa will focus on recreating the technology used by Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) in its messenger-RNA-based vaccine.
- However, due to the lack of talks with the Company, the project may take time to get off, Reuters reports citing a senior WHO official.
- "The talks have not yielded any results," Martin Friede, WHO Initiative for Vaccine Research coordinator, said.
- According to Friede, the WHO has chosen Moderna's vaccine due to the availability of public information, and Moderna said last October it would not enforce patents related to its shot during the pandemic.
- "We have to make a choice now. The deadline is upon us; time to start ordering chemicals. We've chosen Moderna," he said.
- If the hub manages without Moderna's help, the distribution of the vaccine can only begin in the latter half of 2022, Friede added.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 1.56% at $426.27 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga