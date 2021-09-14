Emergent Secures Contract To Manufacture Providence Therapeutics' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has signed a five-year agreement with Providence Therapeutics valued at about $90 million to develop and manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Emergent will produce drug substances for Providence's vaccine candidate, PTX-COVID19-B, and provide services for finished products at its Winnipeg facility in Canada.
- Emergent expects to manufacture tens of millions of doses of Providence's shot in 2022 and batches of formulated bulk drug substances for the vaccine.
- The agreement covers the cost for manufacturing services, studies to support global supply chain activities, and facility and equipment investments.
- Price Action: EBS shares traded lower by 1.10% at $56.75 on the last check Tuesday.
