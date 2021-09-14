 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With RedHill Biopharma's Stock On Tuesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With RedHill Biopharma's Stock On Tuesday?
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) announced preliminary top-line data from Phase 2/3 study evaluating opaganib in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
  • Read Next: RedHill Biopharma To Test Upamostat In COVID-19 Patients In South Africa.
  • Data from 475 patients showed that the study did not meet its primary endpoint, though efficacy endpoints did show trends in favor of the opaganib arm vs. placebo. 
  • The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients breathing room air without oxygen support by Day 14. Top-line safety data showed good tolerability of opaganib.
  • RedHill intends to examine the data in greater detail. It says that the preliminary analysis points to increased benefit in a subset of patients requiring less oxygen and supports the potential utilization of opaganib in earlier stages of the disease.
  • Opaganib is a novel small molecule investigational drug in oral pill form, with a dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory mechanism of action.
  • Related Link: RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant.
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are down 37% at $4.65 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma To Test Its Oral Antiviral In COVID-19 Patients In South Africa
RedHill Unveils New Movantik Data For Opioid-Induced Constipation
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cantor Sees 'Compelling Investment Opportunity' In This Biopharma
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com