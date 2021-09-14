What's Happening With RedHill Biopharma's Stock On Tuesday?
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) announced preliminary top-line data from Phase 2/3 study evaluating opaganib in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Data from 475 patients showed that the study did not meet its primary endpoint, though efficacy endpoints did show trends in favor of the opaganib arm vs. placebo.
- The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients breathing room air without oxygen support by Day 14. Top-line safety data showed good tolerability of opaganib.
- RedHill intends to examine the data in greater detail. It says that the preliminary analysis points to increased benefit in a subset of patients requiring less oxygen and supports the potential utilization of opaganib in earlier stages of the disease.
- Opaganib is a novel small molecule investigational drug in oral pill form, with a dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory mechanism of action.
- Price Action: RDHL shares are down 37% at $4.65 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
