Exscientia Files For $100M IPO
- Exscientia, the U.K.-based artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech firm, submitted its F-1 on Friday, penciling an initial $100 million estimated proceeds.
- The company plans to list on NASDAQ under the symbol EXAI.
- Exscientia offers an AI-centric drug discovery platform for the invention of new drugs, designing therapeutics. It has built a complete end-to-end solution of AI and experimental technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
- Exscientia states that it has originated the first three AI-designed precision drug candidates to enter human clinical trials. Its most advanced internally developed candidate, EXS21546, began a Phase 1 trial in December 2020.
- The other two candidates, developed by its collaboration partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, are also currently in Phase 1 trials.
- Exscientia has designed four additional candidates currently undergoing advanced profiling for submission of INDs, with more than 25 active projects in total.
- Related: Exscientia expanded a Celgene-era deal with Bristol Myers Squibb.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs General