 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exscientia Files For $100M IPO
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Exscientia Files For $100M IPO
  • Exscientia, the U.K.-based artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech firm, submitted its F-1 on Friday, penciling an initial $100 million estimated proceeds.
  • The company plans to list on NASDAQ under the symbol EXAI.
  • Exscientia offers an AI-centric drug discovery platform for the invention of new drugs, designing therapeutics. It has built a complete end-to-end solution of AI and experimental technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
  • Exscientia states that it has originated the first three AI-designed precision drug candidates to enter human clinical trials. Its most advanced internally developed candidate, EXS21546, began a Phase 1 trial in December 2020.
  • The other two candidates, developed by its collaboration partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, are also currently in Phase 1 trials. 
  • Exscientia has designed four additional candidates currently undergoing advanced profiling for submission of INDs, with more than 25 active projects in total.
  • Related: Exscientia expanded a Celgene-era deal with Bristol Myers Squibb.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRX + IPO)

This Restaurant Software Provider Targets Over $16B Valuation In US IPO
ADHD Drug Developer Cingulate Plans NASDAQ Debut
Focus Universal Raises $10M Via IPO, Starts Trading From Today
Gaming Hardware Company Seeks Secondary Listing In US: CNBC
Chinese EV Firm Aiways Targets US IPO: Bloomberg
IDW Media Raises $9M Via Equity Offering, Uplists To NYSE Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com