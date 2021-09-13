 Skip to main content

HUTCHMED's Lymphoma Candidate Secures Breakthrough Tag In China
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 6:22am   Comments
  • The Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to HUTCHMED (China) Limited's (NASDAQ: HCM) amdizalisib (HMPL-689).
  • The selective and potent PI3Kδ inhibitor is being developed for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), a subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
  • Updated preliminary results from the ongoing Phase Ib expansion study in China will be presented as a Proffered Paper at the 2021 ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Congress on September 20. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: HCM stock is up 3.17% at $40.08 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

