HUTCHMED's Lymphoma Candidate Secures Breakthrough Tag In China
- The Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to HUTCHMED (China) Limited's (NASDAQ: HCM) amdizalisib (HMPL-689).
- The selective and potent PI3Kδ inhibitor is being developed for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), a subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
- Updated preliminary results from the ongoing Phase Ib expansion study in China will be presented as a Proffered Paper at the 2021 ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Congress on September 20.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: HCM stock is up 3.17% at $40.08 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General