 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi's BTK Inhibitor Disappoints In Phase 3 Autoimmune Disease Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Sanofi's BTK Inhibitor Disappoints In Phase 3 Autoimmune Disease Trial
  • Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) BTK inhibitor, rilzabrutinib, has flunked its first major clinical test.
  • Rilzabrutinib was Principia Biopharma Inc's one of the key candidates that Sanofi acquired last year for $3.68 billion.
  • Investigators randomized 131 newly diagnosed or relapsing moderate-to-severe pemphigus patients to take rilzabrutinib or placebo orally. 
  • The primary endpoint looked at the number of patients in each arm who were in complete remission and taking 5 mg or less of corticosteroids a day from week 29 to week 37 of the study. By that yardstick, rilzabrutinib was no better than placebo.
  • Pemphigus is characterized by blisters and ulceration affecting the skin and mucous membranes. 
  • Sanofi is yet to give up on the drug, in any case.
  • A Phase 3 trial in the rare blood disorder immune thrombocytopenia and a Phase 2 study in the autoimmune condition IgG4-related disease are continuing. 
  • And Sanofi plans to start mid-phase trials in immunological diseases including asthma, atopic dermatitis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia by the end of the year. 
  • Read Next: Sanofi's $1.9 Billion Bet On Kadmon: What You Need to Know.
  • Price Action: SNY stock is down 1.56% at $49.34 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
Sanofi's $1.9 Billion Bet On Kadmon: What You Need to Know
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates
Glaxo, SK Bioscience Start COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Against AstraZeneca Shot
Pfizer's Abrocitinib Beats Dupixent Late-stage Eczema Trial
Dupixent Becomes First Biologic To Show Benefit In Infant Patients With Atopic Dermatitis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com