Sanofi's BTK Inhibitor Disappoints In Phase 3 Autoimmune Disease Trial
- Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) BTK inhibitor, rilzabrutinib, has flunked its first major clinical test.
- Rilzabrutinib was Principia Biopharma Inc's one of the key candidates that Sanofi acquired last year for $3.68 billion.
- Investigators randomized 131 newly diagnosed or relapsing moderate-to-severe pemphigus patients to take rilzabrutinib or placebo orally.
- The primary endpoint looked at the number of patients in each arm who were in complete remission and taking 5 mg or less of corticosteroids a day from week 29 to week 37 of the study. By that yardstick, rilzabrutinib was no better than placebo.
- Pemphigus is characterized by blisters and ulceration affecting the skin and mucous membranes.
- Sanofi is yet to give up on the drug, in any case.
- A Phase 3 trial in the rare blood disorder immune thrombocytopenia and a Phase 2 study in the autoimmune condition IgG4-related disease are continuing.
- And Sanofi plans to start mid-phase trials in immunological diseases including asthma, atopic dermatitis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia by the end of the year.
