Amgen Reveals Post-Hoc Data For Its KRAS Inhibitor In Lung Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 7:19am   Comments
  • Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGNannounced results from two analyses of the Phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 trial evaluating Lumakras (sotorasib). 
  • Lumakras, a KRASG12C inhibitor, is approved in the U.S. for previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 
  • Related Content: Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer.
  • In a post-hoc analysis of 40 patients, Lumakras achieved a 77.5% disease control rate (DCR), similar to patients without brain metastases.
  • A median progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.3 months and median overall survival (OS) of 8.3 months were observed.
  • In patients evaluable by Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology Brain Metastases (RANO-BM) criteria, 14 of 16 patients (88%) maintained intracranial disease control of their stable brain lesions during Lumakras therapy with two achieving complete responses of non-target lesions. 
  • The safety profile of Lumakras in the brain metastases group was consistent with previous reports.
  • Amgen is enrolling patients with active brain metastases in an arm of the CodeBreaK 101 study.
  • Price Action: AMGN stock is down 0.41% at $219.97 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

