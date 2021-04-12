 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cardiff Oncology's Onvansertib Shows Durable Response, Progression-Free Survival In Colorectal Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Cardiff Oncology's Onvansertib Shows Durable Response, Progression-Free Survival In Colorectal Cancer Patients
  • Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has announced data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating onvansertib combined with standard-of-care therapy in second-line KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
  • Patients enrolled in the trial receive onvansertib combined with standard-of-care Folfiri Chemo and Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).
  • The overall response rate (ORR) in the trial is 39% to date, and onvansertib combined with Folfiri/bevacizumab has been well tolerated with no significant or unexpected toxicities attributed to onvansertib.
  • The median progression-free survival of evaluable patients is 9.4 months.
  • Clinical responses were observed across different KRAS mutations, including the three most common in colorectal cancer (G12D, G12V, G13D).
  • The greatest decreases in plasma KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) after one treatment cycle were observed in patients achieving a PR.
  • All seven patients with a PR had a more than 75% decrease in KRAS MAF after one treatment cycle.
  • The updated Phase 1b/2 mCRC trial data will be presented during a key opinion leader webinar to be held today at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: CRDF shares are up 0.9% at $9.36 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRDF)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Regeneron, Supernus FDA Decisions, Cancer Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Cardiff Oncology's Onvansertib Combo Associated With Two-Fold Increase Disease Control Rate In Prostate Cancer Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com