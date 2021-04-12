Cardiff Oncology's Onvansertib Shows Durable Response, Progression-Free Survival In Colorectal Cancer Patients
- Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has announced data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating onvansertib combined with standard-of-care therapy in second-line KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
- Patients enrolled in the trial receive onvansertib combined with standard-of-care Folfiri Chemo and Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).
- The overall response rate (ORR) in the trial is 39% to date, and onvansertib combined with Folfiri/bevacizumab has been well tolerated with no significant or unexpected toxicities attributed to onvansertib.
- The median progression-free survival of evaluable patients is 9.4 months.
- Clinical responses were observed across different KRAS mutations, including the three most common in colorectal cancer (G12D, G12V, G13D).
- The greatest decreases in plasma KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) after one treatment cycle were observed in patients achieving a PR.
- All seven patients with a PR had a more than 75% decrease in KRAS MAF after one treatment cycle.
- The updated Phase 1b/2 mCRC trial data will be presented during a key opinion leader webinar to be held today at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: CRDF shares are up 0.9% at $9.36 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General