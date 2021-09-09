See Why Humanigen Stock Is Plunging To 52-Week Low
- The FDA declined Humanigen Inc's (NASDAQ: HGEN) request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its lenzilumab drug to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The Company filed its application with the FDA for emergency drug use in May, citing late-stage trial data.
- "In its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for COVID-19."
- Humanigen expects an ongoing study in around 500 patients to provide additional safety and efficacy data to support its new EUA request.
- Humanigen also started the process of U.K. authorization for the drug in June through a rolling review submission.
- Price Action: HGEN stock is down 53.70% at $7 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
