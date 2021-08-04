 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Humanigen's COVID-19 Candidate Shows 2.5 Fold Increase In Survival Without Ventilation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Humanigen's COVID-19 Candidate Shows 2.5 Fold Increase In Survival Without Ventilation
  • Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGENhas announced an analysis of results from its Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study of lenzilumab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • Data suggested that Black and African-American patients having a CRP over 150 mg/L may be the highest responders to treatment, with a nearly 9-fold increase in the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV).
  • As per CDC data, Black and African-American persons are at an almost 3-fold greater risk of hospitalization and 2-fold greater risk of death from COVID-19 infection.
  • In the overall population with CRP over 150 mg/L, LIVE-AIR Phase 3 results show that patients treated with lenzilumab demonstrated a 2.5-fold increased likelihood of SWOV.
  • Based on the 520-subject study, the company applied with the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Humanigen intends to submit data from this analysis for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and present the findings at a medical meeting.
  • Price Action: HGEN shares are up 1.95% at $16.19 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HGEN)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Humanigen
Humanigen Stock Jumps As Lenzilumab Application Is Under Review In UK For COVID-19
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Morphic's Positive Data At ECCO, Humanigen's COVID Treatment Gets Expedited Review In UK, TransCode IPO
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com