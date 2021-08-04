Humanigen's COVID-19 Candidate Shows 2.5 Fold Increase In Survival Without Ventilation
- Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has announced an analysis of results from its Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study of lenzilumab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
- Data suggested that Black and African-American patients having a CRP over 150 mg/L may be the highest responders to treatment, with a nearly 9-fold increase in the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV).
- As per CDC data, Black and African-American persons are at an almost 3-fold greater risk of hospitalization and 2-fold greater risk of death from COVID-19 infection.
- In the overall population with CRP over 150 mg/L, LIVE-AIR Phase 3 results show that patients treated with lenzilumab demonstrated a 2.5-fold increased likelihood of SWOV.
- Based on the 520-subject study, the company applied with the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Humanigen intends to submit data from this analysis for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and present the findings at a medical meeting.
- Price Action: HGEN shares are up 1.95% at $16.19 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
