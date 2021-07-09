 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Humanigen Stock Jumps As Lenzilumab Application Is Under Review In UK For COVID-19

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Humanigen Stock Jumps As Lenzilumab Application Is Under Review In UK For COVID-19
  • The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has accepted for review Humanigen Inc's (NASDAQ: HGEN) marketing application seeking approval for lenzilumab in COVID-19.
  • MHRA has accepted the application under expedited COVID-related rolling review, with assessment expected to occur more rapidly than a standard rolling review.
  • Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).
  • GM-CSF is an upstream regulator of many inflammatory cytokines and chemokines involved in the cytokine storm.
  • Price Action: HGEN shares are up 1.68% at $16.93 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HGEN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Morphic's Positive Data At ECCO, Humanigen's COVID Treatment Gets Expedited Review In UK, TransCode IPO
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2021
Moderna Taps Thermo Fisher to Help Scale Up COVID-19 Vaccine Production
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com