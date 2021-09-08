 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson's Prostate Cancer Drug Erleada Wins NICE Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson's Prostate Cancer Drug Erleada Wins NICE Approval
  • Following a deeper discount, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has secured reimbursement in England for its prostate cancer drug Erleada (apalutamide).
  • Less than four months ago, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) rejected Erleada, even though it was offered in England below its list price of £2,735 ($3,765) for a supply of 112 tablets. 
  • "We are very pleased that Janssen has been able to work with us to address the uncertainties in the evidence identified by the committee in the previous draft guidance," NICE's deputy chief executive Meindert Boysen said in a statement. 
  • Erleada, a once-daily oral androgen receptor inhibitor, works by blocking the effect of testosterone on prostate cancer cells.
  • NICE estimates that 8,000 patients deemed unsuitable for standard chemotherapy will be eligible for treatment with the drug.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.27% at $171.85 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Downgrades On Economy And Pandemic Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson Plans COVID-19 Booster Shot Trial In South Africa: Bloomberg
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021
This Cancer Screening Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson And Gilead
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Have To Wait, FDA Tells White House: WSJ
EMA Reviewing Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome After Pfizer COVID Shot
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs prostate cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com