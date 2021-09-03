 Skip to main content

See Why Cellect Biotechnology Stock Is Soaring During Premarket Friday
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 8:11am   Comments
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) announced the first ApoGraft transplantation in a Leukemia patient in a clinical trial in the U.S. 
  • ApoGraft is designed to prevent graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) following bone marrow transplantation.
  • Following the closing of the previously announced merger between Cellect and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, ApoGraft development will be pursued by EnCellX, the privately held U.S.-based company acquiring Cellect's technology concurrently with such a merger. 
  • The trial will enroll 18 patients with hematological malignancies undergoing a haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT). 
  • EnCellX, led by Founder and CEO Adi Mohanty, is raising funds to expedite and expand clinical development.
  • Read Next: Cellect Bio's ApoGraft Therapy Is Safe, Tolerable In GvHD Study.
  • Price Action: APOP shares are up 66.50% at $9.15 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bone Marrow BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

