Why Are Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) Shares Surging Today?
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) has filed a registration statement with the SEC in connection with its proposed strategic merger with privately-held Quoin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- See the SEC registration document here.
- In March, the companies entered into a reverse merger agreement.
- Quoin is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2021.
- The Company believes the progress of Quoin’s clinical programs and the secured investments of $25.5 million will benefit and maximize Cellect shareholders.
- After the deal completion, Cellect will be renamed Quoin Pharmaceuticals and will start trading under the ticker QNRX on NASDAQ.
- Price Action: APOP shares are up 34.6% at $4.40 during the premarket trading session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas