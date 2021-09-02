What Is Happening With Scopus BioPharma Stock On Thursday?
- Scopus BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: SCPS) has launched Duet Therapeutics that integrates the management and clinical development of the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune.
- Related Content: Scopus BioPharma Adds Oligonucleotide Cancer Therapeutics With Olimmune Acquisition.
- The Duet Platform is comprised of three technologies, including RNA silencing (DUET-01), Antisense (DUET-02), and Protein degradation (DUET-03).
- DUET-01 is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as a monotherapy, for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- In 2022, Duet is targeting to file two INDs for DUET-02 in two separate indications: genitourinary and head & neck cancers.
- Duet is also evaluating combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors.
- Price Action: SCPS stock is up 30.50% at $6.54 during the market session on the last check Thursday, before the trading was halted.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General