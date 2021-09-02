Regencell Bioscience Stock Jumps On Formation Of COVID-19 Treatment Focused Joint Venture
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: RGC) subsidiary in Hong Kong has entered into a joint venture agreement with Honor Epic Enterprises Limited to offer COVID-19 related treatments.
- The joint venture will cater to patients in ASEAN countries, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Regencell will own 60% of the JV with a customary drag-along option.
- The principal business of the JV shall be to trade, manufacture, market, and distribute Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) formulae products.
- TCM has so far treated 12 patients (suspected or confirmed COVID cases) after an average treatment period of 5 days, the Company said.
- Price Action: RGC stock is up 2.31% at $32.37 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
