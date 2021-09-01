 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Approves First And Only Twice-Yearly Schizophrenia Drug
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Approves First And Only Twice-Yearly Schizophrenia Drug
  • The FDA has approved a long-acting schizophrenia drug from Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)
  • Previously known as paliperidone palmitate, Invega Hafyera is a twice-yearly injectable. It's the first and only twice-yearly med for the condition. 
  • The new long-acting regime joins J&J's existing one-month and three-month formulations, dubbed Invega Sustenna and Invega Trinza, respectively, plus a two-week injection known as Risperdal Consta.
  • The FDA based its approval on the results from a 702-patient Phase 3 trial. In that study, investigators found that the six-month formulation's performance held up with those already using the three-month injection to avoid relapse. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.10% at $173.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

A Look Into Johnson & Johnson's Price Over Earnings
Johnson & Johnson Stops HIV Vaccine Trial In African Women
UK's NICE Rejects Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex Regime For Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
US Judge Allows Johnson & Johnson To Split Talc Powder Liabilities Into New Company
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MorphoSys-Incyte Snag European Nod, Immutep Granted Chinese Patent, Bolt Biotherapeutics Strike Oncology Collaboration
EU Says Without EMA Approval COVID-19 Boosters May Face Higher Legal Risks: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs SchizophreniaBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com